Georgia Southern tabs Sweany for Interim Athletic Director

A comprehensive mix of student-athletes, supporters and university employees has been tasked with finding Georgia Southern’s next athletic director.

Until the process is complete, Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero has named Lisa Sweany as interim athletic director.

“Lisa is an experienced leader and is well-suited for this role as she has served as Deputy Athletic Director at Georgia Southern since 2017 and has played an integral role in the success of day-to-day operations within the department,” Marrero said. “We will not lose a step in our momentum, or with our ongoing projects to propel Eagle athletics to even greater heights.”

To find a new permanent athletic director, the university has hired executive search firm DHR International and tapped a 22-member search committee to guide the search. The next director will succeed Tom Kleinlein, who resigned earlier this month to pursue an opportunity at the University of Mississippi.

Led by Athletic Foundation Board co-chairs Anthony Tippins and Leonard Bevill, the search committee includes:

Trip Addison, Vice President for University Advancement

Rob Whitaker, Vice President for Business and Finance

Chris Geyerman, Associate Professor of Communication Studies and Faculty Athletic Representative

Mike Sanders, chair of the Georgia Southern Foundation

Shai Werts, student-athlete

Ashley Kubel, student-athlete and chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Carter Collins, men’s golf head coach

Darryl Hopkins, Eagle Football Alumni Association

Reggie Simpkins, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Services

Trey Sheppard, former student-athlete and former member of Athletic Foundation Board

Phil Moore, Athletic Foundation Board

Brandy Clouse, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Senior Women’s Administrator

Samantha Grovenstein-Deal, chair of Alumni Association Board

Doug Lambert, Athletic Foundation Board

Cliff McCurry, Athletic Foundation Board

Regina Days-Bryan, former student-athlete

Ted Smith, Athletic Foundation Board

Mike Cummings, Athletic Foundation Board

Walt Huggins, Athletic Foundation Board

Sarah McCarroll, Assistant Professor of Theatre and chair of University Athletic Committee

“I want to thank these supporters and volunteers for agreeing to help with this very important search,” Marrero said. “Eagle Nation is primed for a bright future and our student-athletes deserve the best leader we can find.”

Marrero said he hopes to have a new athletic director named sometime this spring.

Georgia Southern sponsors 17 NCAA Division I varsity athletics programs, 15 of which compete in the Sun Belt Conference. Rifle competes in the Southern Conference while women’s swimming and diving competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). Nearly 400 student-athletes representing 11 women’s sports and six men’s sports compete for the university. The department employs more than 100 coaches and staff members who help accomplish the mission of “Rings, Diplomas & Leaders.”