Georgia Southern standout Wesley Kennedy found after going missing for two days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Garden City police located former Georgia Southern football star Wesley Kennedy III in a wooded area near Dean Forest Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.



He is reunited with family and is now receiving medical attention.



Kennedy III had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he left his Pooler-area apartment and was last seen not far from the area where police found him two days later.



Friends and family turned up alongside law enforcement from Savannah and Garden City police departments to help search for Kennedy.

Officers spotted Kennedy earlier Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. near a landfill, but he ran into the forest before they could approach him.

“An extensive search was conducted by several jurisdictions,” said Garden City Police in a news release. “Mr. Kennedy continuously eluded contact with all law enforcement trying to locate him.”

“At 9:00 p.m., he was located by Garden City Police Officer, Cpl. Wilson, at Dean Forest Road and Sunshine Avenue in Garden City.”



“Thank you to all of my family and friends who came out to help me get my son,” said Yulonda Maxwell, Wesley’s mom, in a Facebook message posted shortly after he was found. “He is safe and on the way to the hospital.”



Kennedy was a standout football player at both Georgia Southern University and Benedictine Military School.