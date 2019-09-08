Georgia Southern sprints past Maine, wins 2019 home opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a night of firsts at Paulson Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin made his debut as starting quarterback, several Georgia Southern running backs broke personal records and the Eagles picked up its first win of the 2019 season with a 26-18 victory over Maine Saturday night.

Tomlin, starting in place of the injured Shai Werts (shoulder strain), scored the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season and finished with 132 yards rushing on the night.

Three Eagles racked up over 100 yards rushing — the first time that’s happened in a Georgia Southern game since 2012. Tyler Bass made a career-high four field goals to help the Eagles build a lead as the game went on.

Georgia Southern (1-1) travels to Minnesota to take on P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.