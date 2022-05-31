STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles made as big of a splash as they were hoping for with ticket sales to the baseball team’s regional playoff tournament.



All 3,000 seats in J.I. Clements Stadium have been sold, per the university’s athletics department. The announcement came after tickets were on sale for just over one day.

All reserved seating for all games for the Statesboro Regional are 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧. A limited amount of standing room only tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. It will be $50 for an SRO All-Region Pass.



Eagles fans that did not get a seat will still have the opportunity to buy standing room only tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Those tickets will be $50 and allow access to the stadium for the entire tournament.



This was not exactly a surprise; players predicted that the attendance record of 3,435 would be broken this weekend. Many of them have nearby family coming, such as senior Austin Thompson, a graduate of South Effingham High School.



“I just want to give a shout out to my family because they’re awesome and they’ve always supported me,” Thompson said. “That’s a big reason why I came here. They’re right down the road.”



“It’s going to be an awesome experience,” added fellow senior Noah Ledford. “I know J.I. Clements is going to be rocking. I’ve got a lot of family coming in so that’s going to be good. I’m really excited.”



Georgia Southern will play its first game against UNC-Greensboro on Friday at 7 p.m. Notre Dame and Texas Tech will play each other at 2 p.m., with the winner of that game going on to face the winner of Georgia Southern’s on Saturday.



The Eagles ended the season as the No. 21 seed in the country per D1Baseball.com and the No. 16 overall seed in the playoff.



For ticket information, go to Georgia Southern’s official portal.