Georgia Southern softball falls to ULM in Sun Belt opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Facing a 3-1 deficit and down to its final three outs, the ULM softball team rattled off four unanswered runs to shock Georgia Southern 5-3 in the Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles looked in control after breaking open a 1-1 tie with a pair of RBI doubles from Ashlynn Gunter and Faith Shirley in the fourth inning. The Warhawks responded with an RBI double, another run from a close play at the plate, and a sacrifice fly to break the 3-3 tie.

In the second game, it was Georgia Southern’s turn to mount a miraculous comeback. The Eagles fell behind 9-1, but came all the way back and tied the game at nine apiece in the bottom of the seventh. ULM scored two unearned runs in the eighth inning, however, and took home the 11-9 win.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.