Georgia Southern signs recruiting class of 20 players

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Clay Helton has officially signed his first recruiting class as head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles.



True to his word, the class is comprised mainly of players from Georgia; 17 of the 20 players that make up the group are from the Peach State.



Some of those recruits were top priorities over the last several weeks. Brooks County running back Omari Arnold is a good example – several Georgia Southern staffers were on the sidelines for the Trojans’ win over Metter in the state semifinal round, including legendary former Eagle Adrian Peterson.



In the end, Arnold chose Georgia Southern over programs like Coastal Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Hey @GSAthletics_FB fans, here's what you're getting in running back commit @itsmari_12.



Saw him tear it up in @BCTROJANFB's semifinal win over Metter.



The man ran for at least three TDs and 150 yards in each of the final four rounds of the playoffs.



Big-time performer. pic.twitter.com/K1A92CrgZY — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) December 16, 2021

The Eagles also landed some of their biggest recruits in just the past few days. Three-star quarterback Zak Rozsman fits that bill; the Walton High School product flipped from Appalachian State to Georgia Southern just three days before signing day.



Just a day after Rozsman flipped, Helton landed two more three-stars in brothers Josh and David Dallas. David, a quarterback, and Josh, a wide receiver, both de-committed from Western Michigan to sign with the Eagles. Both play for Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga. and recently won a state championship.

Clay Helton just said Josh Dallas is one of the most physical receivers he’s ever seen. Mentions that he coached JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Pittman Jr. — World Series Champion DJ (@dj_cadden) December 15, 2021

The only one of the 20 signees located within the Coastal Empire is Nate Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman that Georgia Southern picked up from Jeff Davis.



Nineteen of the incoming athletes are high school players, with defensive lineman Kristian Varner as the only transfer portal acquisition via North Carolina. Georgia Southern will still likely acquire and lose players in the transfer process over the coming months.

Helton was excited when speaking with the media about the Eagles’ class.



“These are some of the top student athletes in our recruiting footprint and they satisfy a lot of the needs that we had going into the ’22 season,” Helton said.



“It was obvious to me, just the proactiveness of athletic director Jared Benko and president Kyle Marrero, to be able to have an extra three weeks, that allowed us to get some relationships that basically allowed us to flip some kids at the last second. We worked tirelessly over the last four weeks to create this class and it took all the way up until late last night to finalize it.”



“When you talk about the tradition of excellence of this place, when you talk about the relationships that have already been built with Georgia coaches in the same area, when you talk about the pride of South Georgia kids….it’s an easy sell. My first time through, I was not only pleasantly surprised, I was very thankful for the foundation that has been laid here. We really reaped the benefits with this group.”



The late signing period begins on Feb, 2. 2022.



GEORGIA SOUTHERN’S FULL CLASS:



