Georgia Southern signs highest-rated recruit ever on National Signing Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles pulled off a recruiting coup on National Signing Day, picking up four-star running back Terrance Gibbs out of Winter Park High School in Florida.
Gibbs is the program’s highest-rated recruit since 247Sports started ranking them in 2000-’01. He is the 174th-ranked player in the country according to ESPN and represents the first Top 300 player that the Eagles have ever signed.
He had previously given a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators when Dan Mullen was the head coach, but decommitted in late November.
Texas and Florida State were seen as the front-runner for Gibbs, one of the top running backs in the Sunshine State.
The Eagles brought in five other players on National Signing Day: two recruits and three transfers.
Defensive lineman Elhadj Fall is coming to the Eagles from Osborne High School in Marietta, Georgia. He’ll be joined on the line by Latrell Bullard out of North Cobb High School.
In addition, Georgia Southern bolstered its ranks by adding wide receiver Jeremy Singleton (Houston), quarterback Kyle Vantrease (Buffalo), and defensive back Shamari Wingard (Elon).
