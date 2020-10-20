Georgia Southern set to face #25 Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After a dominating effort against UMass in the friendly confines of Paulson Stadium, the Georgia Southern Eagles’ football team will hit the road this weekend for what may be the toughest challenge of the season.

Coastal Carolina, ranked number 25 in the country, looks to defend its perfect 4-0 record when it hosts the Eagles this Saturday.

“Probably the best team we’ve played so far,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said Monday. “Watching them on film, they are well coached and well disciplined. They are explosive on offense and sound on defense.”

Georgia Southern had the option to take another ‘bye’ last week after its game against Appalachian State was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns out of the Mountaineers’ camp. Eagles’ athletic director Jared Benko instead pulled some strings and get UMass on the schedule last-minute. Coach Lunsford said he was fully on board with the decision to get a game in.

“[Coastal Carolina] is going to have more days of preparation for us than we do for them,” Lunsford explained. “That’s all good though, I think it was important to play that game last week so we wouldn’t be sitting three weeks in between games.”

Kickoff is set for noon in Conway, South Carolina. The WSAV sports team will bring you highlights and postgame reaction Saturday evening on WSAV at 6 and 11.