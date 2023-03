STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team’s season is not over yet, as they are set to compete in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, which will take place March 17-19 in Lexington, Kentucky.

In the three-day tournament, the Eagles will take on Northern Illinois (16-14) in the first round. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky. For more CLICK HERE.