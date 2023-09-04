STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Last Saturday, Georiga Southern really put the clamps down in the passing game as they defeated the Citadel 34-0 to open the 2023 campaign.

The Eagles only gave up 14 yards through the air. The opposing quarterback completed just two of eight passes.

As impressive as the pass defense was last week, they will see their first true test against UAB. Jacob Zeno is their quarterback. You may remember him from when he played at Baylor. This weekend he was 38 of 41 for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

“Obviously a high-tempoed offense that spreads the ball around,” Helton said. “A balanced offense. You look up and you say, ‘Oh my gosh, 38 of 41 in the passing game.’ No, they run the ball just as effectively in between the tackles. It kind of reminds us of what we accomplished last game. Great balance between the two and it was highly effective.”

Kick-off between UAB and Southern is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.