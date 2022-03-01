SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football now knows who they’ll be playing against in 2022.

Tuesday the Georgia Southern Athletics Department and the Sun Belt Conference announced the Eagles’ 2022 football schedule.

The 2022 schedule includes six home games and nine opponents that were selected for a bowl or postseason last year.

The schedule also includes one mid-week road game.

The Eagles start at home, hosting Morgan State of the FCS on Sept. 3, before heading to Nebraska on Sept. 10. They then head to UAB a week later on Sept. 17 and the final non-conference game comes on Sept. 24 at GS hosts Ball State.

Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt play with a pair of road games, first on Oct. 1 at Coastal Carolina, followed by a game in Atlanta against Georgia State on Oct. 8. The month features just one home conference game, coming against James Madison on Oct. 15. The Eagles wrap up October in Norfolk, Virginia, at Old Dominion on Oct. 22 before having their bye on Oct. 29.

The final month of the regular season features three games in Allen E. Paulson Stadium, first against South Alabama on Nov. 5. After a mid-week game, primetime at defending conference champ Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 10, Georgia Southern returns home to host Marshall on Nov. 19 and App State on Nov. 26 to close out the regular season.

The conference welcomes four new members in JMU, Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss and is once again split into two, divisions, now with seven teams apiece. The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will take place on Dec. 3 at an on-campus stadium. Georgia Southern is grouped in the East Division with App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion. The West Division is now made up of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy and ULM.

2022 Georgia Southern Football Schedule

September

Sept. 3: Morgan State

Sept. 10: at Nebraska

Sept. 17: at UAB

Sept. 24: Ball State

October

Oct. 1: at Coastal Carolina*

Oct. 8: at Georgia State*

Oct. 15: James Madison*

Oct. 22: at Old Dominion*

Oct. 29: BYE

November

Nov. 5: South Alabama*

Nov. 10: at Louisiana (Thurs.)*

Nov. 19: Marshall*

Nov. 26: App State*

December

Dec. 3: SBC Championship [if qualified]

* – denotes Sun Belt Conference opponent