Georgia Southern releases 2021 football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles announced their 2021 football schedule, which includes six home games at Paulson Stadium and a season opener against Gardner-Webb in early September.

The Eagles will kick off their 2021 football season on September 4th at home against the Runnin’ Bulldogs before hitting the road for games against Florida Atlantic and Louisiana.

Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt Conference play on September 25th with a game against Louisiana at Paulson Stadium, followed by another home game against Arkansas State. Rivalry week will be spent in Boone, North Carolina, where the Eagles will take on Appalachian State.

The full schedule is as follows:

September 4th: Gardner-Webb

September 11th: at Florida Atlanta

September 18th: at Arkansas

September 25th: Louisiana

October 2nd: Arkansas State

October 9th: at Troy

October 14th: at South Alabama (Thursday game)

October 23rd: BYE

October 30th: Georgia State

November 6th: Coastal Carolina

November 13th: at Texas State

November 20th: BYU

November 27th: at Appalachian State

The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th.