Georgia Southern releases 2021 football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles announced their 2021 football schedule, which includes six home games at Paulson Stadium and a season opener against Gardner-Webb in early September.
The Eagles will kick off their 2021 football season on September 4th at home against the Runnin’ Bulldogs before hitting the road for games against Florida Atlantic and Louisiana.
Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt Conference play on September 25th with a game against Louisiana at Paulson Stadium, followed by another home game against Arkansas State. Rivalry week will be spent in Boone, North Carolina, where the Eagles will take on Appalachian State.
The full schedule is as follows:
September 4th: Gardner-Webb
September 11th: at Florida Atlanta
September 18th: at Arkansas
September 25th: Louisiana
October 2nd: Arkansas State
October 9th: at Troy
October 14th: at South Alabama (Thursday game)
October 23rd: BYE
October 30th: Georgia State
November 6th: Coastal Carolina
November 13th: at Texas State
November 20th: BYU
November 27th: at Appalachian State
The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th.