STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern women’s soccer team takes a seven-game win streak to Foley, Ala. for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship, which begins Nov. 1.

Since losing to Appalachian State, 1-0, on Sept. 29, Georgia Southern has outscored their opponents, 18-8. Their seven-game win streak is the best in the conference headed into the tournament.

The Eagles look for a better showing than last season. In 2022, they were regular season champs, but lost in the first round to in-state rival Georgia State. WSAV spoke with head coach Chris Adams earlier this season and he said the loss served as motivation for this year.

“Instead of just being confident and realizing that we were the No. 1 seed because we earned that based on our body of work and just keep going,” head coach Chris Adams said, “I thought we were really tense. We plan on being successful. We have to be OK with being successful and deal with — if you want to call it pressure of having a target on your back. We are going to have to become accustomed to that.”

The Eagles face Louisiana-Monroe in the first round of Sun Belt Tournament on Nov. 1 at noon. These two schools have not met this year.