Georgia Southern RB Logan Wright wins Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Sun Belt Conference recognized Logan Wright’s career performance in Georgia Southern’s dismantling of Arkansas State on Monday.



Wright won the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week award on the strength of a 10-carry, 214-rushing yard, two-touchdown performance against the RedWolves. It is a single-game career high in rushing yards for Wright and the first time since 2015 that any Eagle running back has gone over the 200 mark in a game.



The Eagles ran for 503 total yards in their 59-33 victory.

It is the second time that an Eagle football player has garnered a Sun Belt weekly honor this year. Freshman kicker and Richmond Hill graduate Britton Williams won the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week designation after the season opener against Gardner-Webb.



Georgia Southern (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) goes on the road against Troy (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.