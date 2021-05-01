Georgia Southern prospects sign undrafted free agent contracts

STATESBORO Ga. (WSAV) – Even though no Georgia Southern players were taken in the NFL Draft, two Eagles still found their way into the professional ranks.



Defensive end Raymond Johnson III and long snapper Ryan Langan each signed undrafted free agent deals within hours of the draft’s conclusion.



Johnson III signed with the New York Giants after racking up 146 tackles and 15 sacks during his time in Statesboro. Five of those sacks came during the 2020 season, a career-high.

Proud to be a Giant🔵🔴 been a childhood dream🦾 — Raymond Johnson III (@x_jay6) May 1, 2021

Langan signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He will likely compete for the starting job with incumbent long snapper Cole Mazza throughout training camp.

Both Johnson and Langan worked out for scouts at Georgia Southern’s Pro Day in March. The other two prospects that worked out – Eagles linebacker Rashad Byrd and Savannah State offensive lineman Michael Johnson – are still unsigned.