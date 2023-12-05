SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s officially bowl season in college football, and one of the very first teams to play a bowl game will be the Georgia Southern Eagles as they take on Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Eagles finished tied for fifth in the eastern division of the Sun Belt, and they come into this game as 2.5 underdogs, according to Vegas. Georgia Southern is also trying to break a four-game losing skid.

“It’s everything, it very important,” Clay Helton, Georgia Southern’s head coach, said. “A lot of guys come to me like, ‘Coach, if we win, do we get a ring?’ I’m like yeah. It’s special to them.”

Gameday is Dec. 16 and the kickoff time set for 11 a.m.