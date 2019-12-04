Georgia Southern players rack up Sun Belt postseason honors

Despite a second-place finish in the Eastern Division of the Sun Belt Conference, Georgia Southern fans may come away from the announcements of the Sun Belt Conference postseason honors underwhelmed for their team.

Junior defensive end Raymond Johnson III and senior cornerback Kindle Vildor were selected for the First Team list. Johnson finished the season with 30 tackles, seven for loss including three sacks. Vildor repeats on First Team honors after making it a year ago, and will cap off his college career by playing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Kicker Tyler Bass and linebacker Rashad Byrd made the second team list, Monquavion Brinson and Kendrick Duncan were named to the third team, while four Eagles made the Honorable Mention: quarterback Shai Werts, running back Wesley Kennedy, running back JD King, and linebacker Reynard Ellis.

Sports Director Greg Talbott will have opinion and analysis on these votes in the coming hours.