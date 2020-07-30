Georgia Southern – Ole Miss game cancelled, SEC moves to conference-only schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern football won’t be making the trip to Oxford to play Ole Miss this year. By announcing a conference-only schedule Thursday afternoon, the SEC Conference eliminated the Eagles’ late-November matchup with the Rebels.

“While we know this is disappointing to Eagle Nation, we are focused on the games that are still on our football schedule,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement Thursday. “As we move forward, we will maintain our adherence to testing and monitoring practices consistent with those recommended by the NCAA for all of our sports.”

In what is widely referred to as a ‘buy game’, the Eagles were set to make a reported $1.4 million by playing Ole Miss on Saturday, November 21st. Instead, Benko and staff have a decision to make with the open spot in their schedule.

“We remain committed to the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans and continue to monitor the national landscape, while working with the Sun Belt Conference, as well as university, state and local authorities, to help guide our decisions,” Benko continued.

Based on this plan, the University of Georgia will no longer play against the University of Virginia, East Tennessee State, UL-Monroe, or Georgia Tech. In an effort “to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities”, a new start date for the SEC football season is set for Saturday, September 26th.

The SEC Championship Game has also been rescheduled to December 19th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

