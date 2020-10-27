Georgia Southern offense looks for quick bounce back against South Alabama

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles’ offense isn’t happy with how Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina played out.

The offense managed just one touchdown all afternoon and was held to its lowest yards total all year. There’s no time to dwell on the performance, however, as the Eagles have a quick turnaround with Thursday night’s game against South Alabama.

Kickoff against the Jaguars is set for 7 p.m. in Statesboro and will be broadcasted on ESPN. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete caught up with offensive lineman Logan Langemeier and head coach Chad Lunsford as they prepare on a short week.