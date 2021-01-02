Georgia Southern men’s, women’s teams complete Saturday sweep of South Alabama

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Coming off a disappointing home loss to open up conference play, Georgia Southern junior guard Elijah McCadden said the plan was to start fast and efficient in Saturday’s game against South Alabama.

The team executed the plan to perfection, jumping out to an 8-2 leading and rarely trailed in a 62-49 win over the Jaguars at Hanner Fieldhouse.

“We know we are a lot better than what we did yesterday. We know we aren’t supposed to lose by 30 or whatever it was,” McCadden explained. “We came out today and made sure we threw the first punch, came out aggressive making sure they knew we were here.”

Less than 24 hours after giving up nearly 88 points to South Alabama, the Eagle’s defense made life miserable for the Jaguars in the rematch. Georgia Southern held its opponent to a meager 34% shooting from the field and forced nearly 20 turnovers.

“Being embarrassed last night and having the chance to come back and play 40 more minutes on a very short turnaround I think the guys played with a chip on their shoulder and definitely executed on the defensive end,” head coach Brian Burg said after Saturday’s game.

Georgia Southern (7-4, 1-1) will hit the road for a weekend series against Appalachian State on Friday.

As the men’s team battled inside Hanner Fieldhouse, the women’s team found itself in another tight battle against the Jaguars in Alabama.

Daeja Holmes hit a clutch three-pointer with two minutes left and the Eagles erased a double-digit deficit in the second half to down South Alabama 78-71.

Head coach Anita Howard and her team will play their first home conference games Friday and Saturday when Georgia Southern (5-4, 1-1) hosts Appalachian State.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the recap in the video above.