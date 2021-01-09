Georgia Southern men’s, women’s basketball teams fall to Appalachian State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Both Georgia Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams fell to rival Appalachian State on the court Sunday evening.

The men’s team was up by five points headed into the halftime break, but saw its lead slip away in the second half as the Mountaineers outscored the Eagles 40-29 over the final 20 minutes of play. With Sunday’s 77-71 loss to Appalachian State, Georgia Southern (7-6, 1-3) has dropped its second-straight Sun Belt Conference game and will return to Hanner Fieldhouse on Friday to take on Troy.

After a dominating 87-56 win over the Mountaineers Saturday evening, the women’s team looked primed to pick up a crucial sweep over Appalachian State. Instead, the Eagles got off to a sluggish start and quickly found themselves down double-digits in the first quarter Sunday. Georgia Southern was able to tie the game back up in the second quarter, but struggled with turnovers all night in a 70-58 loss.

The Eagles (6-5, 2-2) will hit the road Friday to take on Troy in a 2-game weekend series.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.