Georgia Southern men’s soccer drops home conference match to Central Arkansas

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Star midfielder Aldair Cortes scored an impressive goal, but it wasn’t enough as the Georgia Southern men’s soccer team fell to Central Arkansas 4-1 Saturday night.

The Eagles, who found themselves down 1-0 at halftime, got a much-needed boost coming out of the halftime break with Cortes’ score. The tie, however, was short-lived as Central Arkansas killed any momentum with three unanswered goals in the second half.

Georgia Southern (1-4, 0-2) will host rival Georgia State next Saturday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Erk Russell Park.

