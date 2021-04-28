EL DORADO, Ark. (WSAV) – For the second time in program history, Georgia Southern golf sits on top of the Sun Belt Conference.
The Eagles defeated Coastal Carolina, 4-0-1, in the match play semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament and then knocked off Little Rock, 3-1-1, in the finals to capture the trophy.
“I could not be more proud of these guys and everything they accomplished this week on an extremely difficult golf course and in an extremely difficult format,” said Georgia Southern men’s golf head coach Carter Collins in a release.
Returning senior Jake Maples won both of his final day matches, as did junior Ben Carr and freshman Luke Dasher. Carr also placed first in the three-day stroke play portion of the tournament, shooting a combined three-over par to occupy the top of the board by four strokes.
Georgia Southern has now earned the Sun Belt’s automatic bid to the NCAA championships. It will be the Eagles’ 26th appearance and their fourth under Collins.
The NCAA Selection Show is Wednesday, May 5 at 2 p.m. on the GOLF Channel.
Georgia Southern men’s golf team wins Sun Belt title
EL DORADO, Ark. (WSAV) – For the second time in program history, Georgia Southern golf sits on top of the Sun Belt Conference.