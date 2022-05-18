NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WSAV) – For the second time in three years, the Georgia Southern Eagles are heading to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.



The Eagles shot a team total of 6-under-par in the three-day New Haven Regional in Connecticut, which was good enough for a fifth-place finish out of 14 teams. The top five team finishers in each regional earn a spot in the Championship.

Day 6️⃣ in Connecticut was the best one yet… fought hard in tough, windy conditions and earned a 🎟 to the NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️



Topped it off with Sallys Apizza and it was 💯🍕



Can’t wait for Arizona 🌵 #SaddleUp | #NCAANationals pic.twitter.com/B52EDU1QVN — GS Men's Golf (@GaSouthernGolf) May 18, 2022

“I am very proud of these guys for buying into the game plan needed to compete on this unique golf course,” head coach Carter Collins said in a statement. “Throughout the week, there were plenty of times where we got punched in the face, but when that happened, they just played harder. This is a very tough, gritty and special group that has accomplished some amazing things this year.”



Senior Mason Williams turned in the team’s most impressive individual performance, shooting 5-under-par for the tournament, which tied him for sixth place on the leaderboard. Fellow senior Ben Carr shot 2-under-par and finished tied for 15th.



Georgia Southern’s combined score of 834 ties the program record for their lowest-ever score at an NCAA regional. They finished four strokes ahead of both Virginia and No. 20 Illinois.



No. 17 Wake Forest won the tournament with a combined -26.



Now the Eagles will have the chance to get some rest and practice in Statesboro before flying out to Scottsdale, Arizona and the Grayhawk Country Club. The NCAA Championship will start there on Friday, May 27 and run through Wednesday, June 1.



For more information, check out the full leaderboard.