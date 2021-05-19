Georgia Southern men’s golf finishes eighth in NCAA regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern men’s golf wrapped up their season with an eighth-place finish at the three-day Tallahassee Regional.



The Eagles finished the tournament at even par, nine strokes behind fifth-place TCU, the last team to make the cut for nationals.



Georgia Southern started the final day of the tournament seven strokes off the cut line, but shot 9-under through 11 holes to make a determined comeback. The Eagles closed the margin to within two strokes deep into the back nine before falling back down to Earth over the final few holes.

“They played well on the back nine, it’s just such a hard back nine, especially the last three or four holes,” said head coach Carter Collins. “I’m proud and appreciative of their effort. We did our best, and that’s all I’ve ever asked of them.”



Fifth-year senior Brett Barron shot the best round of the day with a one-under 71. Junior Ben Carr posted the lowest score of all Georgia Southern golfers for the tournament with a combined four-under. Carr finished tied for 14th on the overall leaderboard.



“They put their best foot forward and Eagle Nation should be proud of everything they accomplished this week,” Collins said of the team.



Three of the five golfers that Georgia Southern took to the regional round – Carr, Luke Dasher and Mason Williams – will return next season.