Georgia Southern men’s basketball team loses to Coastal Carolina

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - The Bluffton girls basketball team went on the road and defeated cross-town nemesis May River, 34-26.

That win bumps Bluffton up to a 6-2 record, while dropping May River to 7-4.

Back in Savannah, the Christian Prep boys went on the road and got a resounding victory over Calvary, 51-34.

The Raiders started the game on a 20-4 run, but Calvary counter-punched to get within three at halftime before SCDS pulled away.

Parker All scored 11 points for Christian, while Riley Bragg had 12 for Calvary.

Here are some other scores from around the area:

BOYSFPCA 50, Memorial Day 88Effingham County 50, Glynn Academy 42Beaufort Academy 21, Hilton Head Prep 61Liberty County 42, Windsor Forest 100Portal 58, Emmanuel County Institute 33Brunswick 75, Bradwell Institute 58Savannah Christian 51, Calvary Day 34Richmond Hill 49, Statesboro 54Beaufort 65, James Island 82Country Day 58, Islands 50Bishop England 48, Battery Creek 32Long County 61, Brantley County 57East Laurens 52, Toombs County 48

GIRLSBrunswick 46, Bradwell Institute 49Coffee 42, Wayne County 43Effingham County 16, Glynn Academy 64Bishop England 46, Battery Creek 36Bulloch Academy 52, St. Andrew's 33Islands 27, Country Day 32Vidalia 44, Bacon County 31Richmond Hill 26, Statesboro 43Beaufort 38, James Island 32East Laurens 69, Toombs County 36Liberty County 50, Windsor Forest 47Beach 53, Southeast Bulloch 16SCPS 29, Calvary Day 77Portal 22, ECI 66Tatnall County 51, Pierce County 55