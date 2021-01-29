STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles could not stop the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers from deep, which led to a 79-62 loss in Hanner Fieldhouse to the now-first place Chants.
With the loss, Georgia Southern falls to 4-5 in conference play at the mid-point of its season. They are sixth out of 12 teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
The first 10 minutes of the game were tightly contested; the Eagles even went on a 7-0 run right out of the gate before Coastal Carolina countered with a 9-0 run of their own. Coastal separated itself in the final 5:34 of the first half, going on a 19-5 spree to take a 38-25 lead into the locker room. The Eagles would not get the margin below nine after that.
Coastal Carolina’s offense was spurred by strong 3-point shooting; the Chanticleers hit 45 percent of their shots from deep compared to just 26.9 percent for the Eagles. Overall, Coastal hit just under 51 percent of all field goals, as opposed to 33.9 percent for Georgia Southern.
Eric Boone led the Eagles with 17 points and Elijah McCadden added 11.
Georgia Southern will wrap up its season series against Coastal Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Georgia Southern men’s basketball team loses to Coastal Carolina
