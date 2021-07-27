Georgia Southern men’s basketball releases 2021-22 conference schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern men’s basketball will play 18 conference games, including the final three at Hanner Fieldhouse, in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The schedule, which was released midday Tuesday, has the Eagles starting the conference slate with two away games at Little Rock and Arkansas State. Georgia Southern’s first home conference game will be on Thursday, January 6ht against Texas State.

“We’re looking forward to an 18-game schedule and we’re excited to be able to host nine Sun Belt games in Hanner Fieldhouse,” head coach Brian Burg said in a release sent Tuesday.

After a three-game road trip at Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State, the Eagles will wrap up the regular season at home against Georgia State (Feb. 19), Louisiana (Feb. 24) and ULM (Feb 26).

In Burg’s first year as head coach, Georgia Southern went 7-9 in conference play and finished 13-13 on the entire season. The Eagles were 5-3 in home conference games last season.

The following is Georgia Southern’s entire 2021-22 conference schedule: