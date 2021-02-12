STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team will not play Georgia State Saturday due to COVID exposure within the Eagles’ program, per an athletic department release.
A press release from the university’s athletic department says that they are working with the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the game for a later date in the season.
The team had a practice scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday that was still slated to happen as of an hour beforehand. It is not yet known when Georgia Southern learned of the possible COVID exposure.
Georgia Southern played Georgia State on Thursday night in Atlanta and the two teams were scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. tomorrow in Hanner Fieldhouse.
Georgia Southern men’s basketball game against Georgia State postponed
