Georgia Southern men’s basketball game against Fordham canceled

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team’s road game against Fordham scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Georgia Southern is not in COVID protocols at this time.

The game will not be made up, per the athletic department. Georgia Southern’s next game will be against Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 30 in their Sun Belt conference opener.

The Eagles’ next appearance in Hanner Fieldhouse will be Jan. 6 against Texas State. This is the first men’s basketball cancellation for Georgia Southern since last February, when a game against Coastal Carolina was called off.

