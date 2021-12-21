Georgia Southern men’s basketball game against Fordham canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect accused of smashing the window of a restaurant on Broughton Street.

SPD says the man passed by Namaste Savannah on Nov. 30 around 5:30 p.m., smashed one of the front windows and left. Police describe the suspect as a Black man, wearing a grey camo hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.