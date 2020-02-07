Georgia Southern men’s basketball escapes with a road win over conference foe ULM

MONROE, La. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team built up a double-digit lead in the second half and held off a surging ULM team to earn a 67-65 road win Thursday night.

Down two with seconds left, ULM had a chance to tie or take the lead on its home court. The Warhawks desperation half-court heave rimmed out — ensuring the Eagles picked up its eighth conference win on the year.

Georgia Southern now sits in a three-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt conference standings with Georgia State and Texas State. The Eagles continue their road trip with game against Louisiana Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

On the women’s side, Georgia Southern hosted and fell to one of the Sun Belt’s best teams in Little Rock 65-49. Tatum Barber led Georgia Southern with 12 points as the Eagles continue to look for their first win over the Trojans in program history. The Eagles will play Arkansas State inside Hanner Fieldhouse Saturday at 2 p.m.