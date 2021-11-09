Georgia Southern men’s basketball defeats Ball State in season opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Year two of the Brian Berg era started off on the right foot Tuesday night in Hanner Fieldhouse.



The Georgia Southern Eagles used a 14-4 run down the stretch to close out Ball State for an 82-71 win, to the delight of a full-capacity venue for the first time since the 2020 regular season.

EAGLES WIN!!!!



Man, it feels good to be back. Let's have a season, Eagle Nation!!

Six different Eagles scored in double figures, led by senior Gedi Juozapaitis with 15. As a team, Georgia Southern shot 52.6 percent from the field, compared to just 43.9 percent for Ball State.

The lead changed hands nine times over the course of the game, in addition to five ties. Ball State led by as much as eight early in the game off the strength of an 8-of-15 three-point shooting mark in the first half.

Georgia Southern took the lead for good with 7:37 remaining in the second half on a Cam Bryant 3-pointer. Bryant, who scored 11 points to go along with six rebounds, also brought down the house with the first dunk of the Eagles’ season.

First dunk of the season courtesy of @camb1010!



We'll have full highlights from the @GSAthletics_MBB victory coming up tonight!



Starting the season 1-0

Georgia Southern will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.