Georgia Southern men’s basketball battles back to sweep Troy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Zack Bryant scored all 17 of his points in the second half and the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team came away with a gritty 63-56 win over Troy Saturday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after a thrilling overtime win over the Trojans, the Eagles showed no signs of a ‘letdown game’. Georgia Southern’s defense forced 18 turnovers on its way to a crucial weekend sweep in conference play.

“To be in the fight for a Sun Belt championship you have to hold court and win your home games,” head coach Brian Burg said after the game. “Really proud of our players today, having the ability to get stops and having the ability to execute the game plan especially with a quick turnaround. Excited to get both wins this weekend against Troy.”

Thanks to eight early points from Kamari Brown, the Eagles were able to jump ahead of Troy 10-2 in the first half. Despite the Trojans eventually erasing the deficit in the second half, Brown was able to put the game away with a monstrous dunk in the waning moments of the game.

“I think the game rewards guys who buy into the process and Kamari has had a great two weeks,” Burg explained. “He wasn’t playing as many minutes two weeks ago, but he didn’t sulk about it. He ended up coming to work every single day. The game rewards guys who buy into the process and Kamari reaped the rewards today.”

Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3) will hit the road for a two-game weekend series this Friday and Saturday at South Alabama.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights and more from Hanner Fieldhouse.