Georgia Southern men snap two-game losing skid

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It looked like it was happening again.



Once up 11 in the second half, the Georgia Southern Eagles watched as the Troy Trojans slowly whittled away their lead, eventually tying the game on a Khalyl Waters putback with 22.8 seconds to go to force the game to overtime.



Georgia Southern withstood Troy’s rally in the end, though, winning 67-64 in OT to snap a two-game losing streak and move to 2-3 in Sun Belt play.



Senior guard Zack Bryant scored 12 points for the Eagles, including four in overtime. He also had a game-saving block on Troy’s Kam Woods with 8.2 seconds remaining to seal the victory. Bryant’s stat sheet included four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Eagles had an up-and-down first half, at one point not scoring for nearly 11 minutes as they missed 12 straight shots from the field. However, they also finished the half with a 17-4 run to go into the locker room up 32-27.

Georgia Southern will be back at it tomorrow, taking on the Trojans at Hanner Fieldhouse at 3 p.m.