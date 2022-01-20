Georgia Southern men narrowly lose to Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) The Georgia Southern Eagles needed a win against Coastal Carolina to get them moving back toward the .500 mark in Sun Belt play.



Instead, the Eagles fell to 1-4 in conference and 8-8 overall with a 76-72 home loss to the Chanticleers.



Georgia Southern started the game off strong, going back and forth with Coastal throughout the first half. A Grant Weatherford 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining in the half put the Eagles up 28-24, their largest lead of the game.



However, Coastal Carolina went on a 10-0 run over the ensuing three minutes and 12 seconds, spanning both sides of the halftime break, to take a 34-28 lead. The Chanticleers would dominate the second half and grow that margin to as many as 14 points with 6:49 remaining.

That’s when Georgia Southern clamped down on defense, holding the Chanticleers to just a single made field goal for the remainder of the game. The Eagles’ offense simply ran out of time before completing the comeback, dooming Georgia Southern to its second straight loss.



Coastal Carolina’s hot shooting proved to be the key to victory: the Chanticleers made 54.2 percent of all their field goals and shot 53.8 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers were even more stark in the second half: Coastal went 12-of-20 from the field and 5-of-6 from deep after the intermission.



By contrast, Georgia Southern shot just 43 percent from the field and 25 percent on 3-pointers.



Senior Elijah McCadden led Georgia Southern in scoring with 20 points, while fellow senior Kamari Brown added 15.



Georgia Southern will stay home for its next game against rival Appalachian State on Saturday at 3 p.m.