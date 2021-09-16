Georgia Southern loses LB Marques Watson-Trent, CB Derrick Canteen for season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern announced today that two key defensive players will miss the remainder of the season with injuries.



Preseason All-Sun Belt cornerback Derrick Canteen tore his right pectoral muscle against Florida Atlantic and will need season-ending surgery. Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent tore his left ACL against Gardner-Webb and had season-ending surgery on Thursday, per his Twitter page.

Both Canteen and Watson-Trent are eligible for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, which would keep the 2021-’22 season from counting against their eligibility.



Georgia Southern had already experienced a rash of injuries to important players prior to Canteen and Watson-Trent. Before the season, sixth-year senior Todd Bradley-Glenn tore his bicep muscle, which ended his year.



Freshman quarterback Cam Ransom’s status is still uncertain after he rolled his ankle against Florida Atlantic last Saturday. Running back J.D. King has also not yet returned from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2020-’21 season.



The Eagles announced several roster moves in conjunction with the injury news. Senior NaJee Thompson will move from wide receiver to cornerback. Redshirt freshman QB Sam Kenerson, who took snaps under center against FAU, will move to wide receiver.

Georgia Southern will activate redshirt freshman Connor Cigelske for this weekend’s game in Fayetteville against No. 20 Arkansas.

