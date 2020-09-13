Georgia Southern loses 33 players for season opener, tops Campbell 27-26

Georgia Southern began the 2020 season by announcing that 33 players were ineligible to play their season opener against FCS Campbell University. Coach Chad Lunsford clarified Saturday night that it was a combination of injuries, suspensions, and those who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or had been in contact with a carrier.

Despite nearly 1/3 of the roster being ineligible, the Eagles survived by the skin of their teeth and topped the Camels 27-26 in a game that went down to the final minutes. Greg Talbott has the lights and postgame interviews.