STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University returned to practice after a disappointing showing on the road against James Madison University.

The Eagles lost 41-13, and the third quarter is where things got bad.

JMU had three touchdown drives on a combined seven plays. The first-team offense did not score a touchdown.

Head Coach Clay Helton said after the game, he went in to address the team, but fifth-year wide receiver Kaleb Hood was already at it, saying their performance was not who they are and they’re better than they played on Saturday.

“I’m proud of that as a head coach. That’s what you want from your players,” Helton said. “We’re in a great position sitting for the rest of the season, sitting here at the halfway point right now with everything in the future for us. We’re in a better position than we were last year record-wise. We’re in a better position both personnel and depth-wise.

“We have everything in front of us if we go 1-0 to be able to compete for a conference championship.”

Georgia Southern looks to get back in the win column on Saturday against the University of Louisiana Monroe at 2 p.m.