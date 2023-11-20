STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football will not play for the Sun Belt Conference championship after Saturday’s home loss to Old Dominion, the Eagles’ third straight loss.

Georgia Southern lost on a last-second field goal. They never led in the contest. which included the Eagles having a punt blocked.

In the upcoming matchup with Appalachian State, the team out of Boone, North Carolina comes in red hot. They have won four straight, including upsetting No. 18 James Madison on a field goal last week. The bright spot for Georgia Southern is they have a chance to play spoiler this week and possibly prevent App State from going to the conference championship game as well.

“If you ask me,” Burgess said, “they should come out extra motivated from losing to us last year, especially in overtime. We both know each other very well, both teams. We know both coaching staff and players. We just have to execute our plays when those plays are called.”

Georgia Southern expects to find out its bowl game around the first weekend in December. A win against App State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. will improve the chance of going to a bigger bowl.