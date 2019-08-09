Georgia Southern lifts suspension of quarterback after drug charge dropped

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts will face no further suspension or disciplinary action after a misdemeanor drug charge against him was dropped.

GS Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein released a statement addressing the situation on Friday morning.

Kleinlein stated that since the charges were dropped, Werts is no longer subject to the university’s student-athlete code of conduct protocol. He said that after meeting with Werts and head coach Chad Lunsford, he decided the suspension Werts already completed will “adequately serve as discipline”.

Kleinlein added that he has worked with Werts on a daily basis for three years, and spoke highly of his character.

“These charges do not reflect the young man I have come to know,” Kleinlein said.

Read the full statement below:

Werts can be expected to take the field with his teammates on Aug. 31 when the Eagles take on Louisiana State University.