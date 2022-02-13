Georgia Southern kicks off their Bash in the Boro; Eagles split with Binghamton

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – The “Bash in the Boro” put the softball season back into full swing for the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Eagles schedule has them playing five games in three days from Feb. 11-13.

Eagles split games with the Binghamton Bearcats, winning Friday’s match up 7-4 but dropping Saturday’s game 1-5.

However, the Eagles hopped back in the win column later Saturday afternoon, beating Radford 6-0.

The Eagles play ETSU on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and later that evening, they’ll play Radford again at 2 p.m.