STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles have hired Lander University head coach Lee Squires to lead their program, per a release from the athletic department on Wednesday.



“We are excited to welcome Lee and his family to Statesboro,” Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said in the statement. “From the outset of the search, we sought out candidates who had demonstrated the ability to win at a high level and were a good fit here at Georgia Southern. Lee has demonstrated the ability to lead an elite program and his vision for Georgia Southern Men’s Soccer was extremely impressive.”



Squires achieved a high level of success at Lander, going 100-27-19 at the DII program in Greenwood, South Carolina. He won four Peach Belt regular season championships while there.



“I look forward to competing in one of the best conferences in D1 men’s soccer and work towards building a championship program on and off the field,” Squires said in the release.



Squires fills the vacancy left by the resignation of former coach John Murphy, who stepped away from the program in early November after seven seasons at the helm. Luis Vega served as the interim head coach in Murphy’s absence.



Georgia Southern finished 2022 with a 1-14-1 record. The program is searching for its first winning season since 2017.