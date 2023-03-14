STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s official — Charlie Henry will be Georgia Southern’s next head men’s basketball coach.

This follows the university’s decision not to renew its contract with Brian Burg.

Henry is currently an assistant coach at the University of Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament.

“We will give maximum effort to ensure success in the extremely-competitive Sun Belt Conference, and our program will be a source of pride for the University and the region, both on and off the court,” Henry stated in a press release. “Hail Southern!”

Henry has 10 years of coaching experience in the NBA and G League and made stops at Iowa State and Utah as well.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to welcome Charlie, his wife Teisha, son Nash, and daughter Dixie Grace to the Georgia Southern Family,” stated Director of Athletics Jared Benko. “From the outset, we were committed to finding the best coach and developer of young men to lead Georgia Southern to new heights. Charlie’s name was frequently mentioned nationwide as one of college basketball’s most elite minds and coaches.”