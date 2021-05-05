Georgia Southern golf to play in Tallahassee regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern men’s golf will stay in the southeast to compete in the NCAA Regionals.



The Eagles are going to Tallahassee, Florida to play 13 other teams and five individual golfers at the Seminole Legacy Club from May 17-19. Georgia Southern will need to rank among the lowest five scorers in that regional to advance to the finals in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 28 to June 2.



“We’re very happy with the selection,” said Georgia Southern coach Carter Collins. “It’s good to be having the shortest drive of the six, and we know a lot about the golf course. It’s a very challenging course.”



In-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech will be in the Eagles’ regional field, along with Davidson, Florida A&M, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, LSU, Ohio State, TCU, USC and Long Island University.



Georgia Southern found out its regional assignment during the NCAA Selection Show on Wednesday afternoon. As the Sun Belt champions, the Eagles were guaranteed a spot in the field. This is different than in 2019, when Georgia Southern qualified as an at-large.



This is the 26th time Georgia Southern will make an appearance in the NCAAs and the ninth under Collins. The Eagles are currently ranked 34th in the country, per Golfstat.