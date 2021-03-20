Georgia Southern golf sits in second place headed into final round of Schenkel Invitational

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s golf team seems to be feeding off the home crowd, as the Eagles have put themselves comfortably in second place headed into the final round of the 2021 Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club.

Technically, Georgia Southern is still defending champions from its 2019 win because the 2020 event was cancelled to do COVID-19 concerns. If Georgia Southern hopes to defend its crown, they will need to make a massive push on Sunday.

NC State, the first place team, sits 14 shots clear of Georgia Southern in the overall team standings. Regardless, the Eagles are headed into the final round with a positive mindset.

“Being in the last group of a Schenkel is an honor for this program that we do not take for granted,” head coach Carter Collins said after the round. “We are excited about tomorrow; I cannot wait to show Statesboro what we can do. It has a been a great Schenkel so far, Hail Southern!”

The Eagles have a pair of golfers tied for second in the individual standings. Brett Barron and Ben Carr both sit at 6-under with four other golfers. The leader, NC State’s Benjamin Shipp, will tee off on Sunday at 12-under.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.