Georgia Southern golf riding momentum headed into NCAA Championships

Fresh off a 4th place finish at regionals, the Georgia Southern men’s golf team is preparing to compete as one of 30 teams in the NCAA Championships.

The Eagles are back in the championships for the first time since 2010. “If you aren’t nervous you don’t care,” freshman Ben Carr said Monday. “I think all of us have butterflies you are lying if you don’t — it’s the national championship. If you aren’t nervous you really shouldn’t be there.”

Georgia Southern showed no signs of nerves at regionals. The Eagles were the only team at the Standford Regional to have all players shoot under 73. The 843 team total is the lowest in the program’s 15 regional appearances.

“The way they’ve been able to fight, grind and have the grit we’ve been looking for all year,” senior Steven Fisk said, when asked about what he saw from his team down the stretch. “to have that happen this late in the season has been really good.”

The Eagles were looking forward to the challenges of a regional appearance. Carr told WSAV the team wasn’t there to “smell the roses” — they were there to compete and earn a berth to the NCAA Championships.

“Ben’s quote to you was a battle cry to us out of regions and something we wrapped our arms around it has alot of truth in it,” men’s golf coach Carter Collins explained. “I’ll be honest with you there were regionals before where we felt lucky to be there and were enjoying regionals then someting magical could happen when we get to nationals. This year we’ve believe in ourselves that we can do anything we want to do.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete caught up with the Eagles before they head to Fayetteville, Arkansas — the site for the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.