Georgia Southern golf legend Fisk clutches up, earns exempt status on Korn Ferry Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In his four years at Georgia Southern, Steven Fisk delivered countless gutsy and memorable performances on the golf course. While he may have graduated in 2019, it appears the Eagle legend hasn’t lost his knack for coming up in the clutch.

Monday afternoon, Fisk fired a seven-under 64 in the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at The Landings Club to move up 65 spots on the leaderboard and earn the opportunity to compete in the first eight Tour events of the 2022 season.

How bout that @steven_fisk a 65 in the Final Round of 2nd stage to get through and then a 64 today in the Final Round of Q-school Finals to move up 65 spots and get exempt status on the @KornFerryTour for 2022 !! Ole boy needs to travel with a bowling ball bag. #GATA — Ron Lee (@ronlee1975) November 8, 2021

Before Monday’s final round, Fisk was sitting four strokes above par and facing an uphill battle to reach 40th place — the threshold needed to cross in order to earn exempt status.

Fisk proceeded to have his best day of the tournament, going bogey-free and firing birdies on the first and last two holes of the day.

With this performance, Fisk earns the opportunity to play in front of the Savannah crowd again at the Club Car Championship next year. The tournament, which is the eighth and final one on Fisk’s list of exempt events, is scheduled for March 31st through April 4th.