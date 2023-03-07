BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s men’s golf team trailed by five strokes heading into the third and final round of the Colleton River Collegiate. However, first-place Kansas State gave the Eagles hope after shooting an even round. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern took their game to another level shooting an impressive seven-under in round three of the tournament.

The Eagles took a two-stroke lead, and Mason Williams capped off the victory with a par on hole 18.

“I checked the leaderboards coming into 18 and realized I wasn’t counting, so regardless of what I did, I knew we were going to win,” Williams said. “So that was a nice little stress free way to win the tournament.”

Eagles win the Colleton River Collegiate for the second year in a row.