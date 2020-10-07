Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State game postponed due to health concerns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University’s football game against Appalachian State has been postponed due to health concerns.

The university says that the game, originally set for Oct. 14 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, has been postponed to “help with student-athlete safety and welfare within the Mountaineers’ football program.”

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Statesboro. Game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Georgia Southern says the team will now be focusing on their upcoming game against Coastal Carolina on Oct. 24 in Conway.

In September, the Eagles’ game against Florida Atlantic was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.