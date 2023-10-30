STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern football team improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt after last Thursday night’s win over rival Georgia State.

This week, Georgia Southern faces Texas State. They have one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the league. Texas State ranks first in total offense and scoring offense. Their rush offense is ranked second and passing is fourth. Also, they rank third in offensive plays run.

Head coach Clay Helton said the key will be for the defense to play well on first and second downs.

While the media is thinking about a potential conference championship berth, Coach Helton is focused on Texas State.

“It’s not very healthy for a football team to say, ‘Oh man, imagine what could happen a month from now,'” Helton said. “Well, if you look a month down the road, I can promise you, you are going to get beat. We have a challenge, like I said earlier, we have got to become a more consistent road team. Here we are with three of the next four games on the road.”

The road game with Texas State is at 5 p.m. Georgia Southern will be on the road three of the last four weeks to close out the regular season.