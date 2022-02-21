Georgia Southern football players bond through book club

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Every Sunday, a couple of Georgia Southern football players gather around a couch in someone’s apartment. This week, it was linebacker Todd Bradley-Glenn’s.



The purpose of the meeting is to become better players and better men, but there’s not a football, playbook or weight in sight.



Instead, there are books.



This is the Georgia Southern team book club, the brainchild of defensive lineman Dillon Springer, who came up with the idea after his home training facility in Midland, Texas started one. Springer knew for years he wanted to start one in Statesboro.



“I was scrolling through Snapchat one day and I saw Todd had gotten a new book and I was like ‘hey, you want to start a book club?'” Springer said.



“It was just us two, then two people turned into three people, then we started talking around the team and got other people to join that way,” Bradley-Glenn added.



Now the club is up to six people, although only four were in attendance at this particular Sunday’s meeting. Defensive back Derrick Canteen and receiver Khaleb Hood both brought over their copies of “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team,” a book by author Jon Gordon.



Over the course of the hour-and-a-half long meeting, the four men reviewed chapters 22 to 28 of the book, reflecting on how each life lesson they came across applied to their current situation at Georgia Southern.



“It’s us just sitting around and having a therapy session, you know what I’m saying?” Springer said. “Sitting around and relating things from the book to real life situations from what we go through at school to what we go through in football to what we go through at home.”



The players talked about their faith, overcoming a fear of failure, the necessity of holding teammates accountable and the importance of being vulnerable.



“We talk about our feelings and how we feel about certain stuff and where we want to be at. You can see a different side of us. It’s really cool bonding with something besides football,” Bradley-Glenn said.



The goal of the group is to make reading cool, mostly by reading books that the players themselves can relate to. Prior to reading “The Energy Bus,” the group tackled “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire,” by rapper Rick Ross. Most of the books they cover fall into the category of self-help, with leadership advice placed at a premium.



Springer said he was never much of a reader growing up, but this group has convinced him to become one.



“When I first started reading books, I would always fall asleep, or I would read it and not know what I just read and things like that. Then I took a perspective of let me try to read something that I’m interested in.”



“I’ve never been a reader, but now it’s to the point where I want to read,” Hood added.